Ricotta Cheese Vs. Cottage Cheese Vs. Cream Cheese

Calories comparison

Cream cheese has the highest amount of calories. In ricotta and cottage cheese, there are 174 and 94 calories, respectively. The difference in calories between cream cheese and cottage cheese is 3.5 times higher.

Carbs

Cream cheese is the highest in calories among them. Cottage cheese and ricotta have nearly similar amounts of carbs.

Glycemic index comparison

The glycemic index of cream cheese is 0. In comparison, the glycemic index of ricotta is 27, and that of cottage cheese is 10.

Fats comparison

Cream cheese is the highest in fat, 34g of fat per 100g. In comparison, we have ricotta with 13g of fat. Finally, the lowest in fat is cottage cheese, with 4g of fat.

The difference between them is quite remarkable and must be considered.

Protein

Cream cheese is the lowest in protein. In comparison, ricotta and cottage cheese have nearly similar amounts of protein, 11g per 100g.

Vitamins

Cream cheese is richer in vitamins B2, A, and E. On the other hand, cottage cheese is richer in vitamins B12 and B5.

Minerals

Cottage cheese contains the highest amount of sodium among the 3 of them. Ricotta cheese is richer in zinc, selenium, and calcium. It is important to note that cream cheese also contains high amounts of sodium.

Nutritional content summary

Ricotta is richer in zinc, selenium, and calcium and it has the highest glycemic index among them. Comparatively, cottage cheese is richer in vitamins B12 and B5 and has the highest amount of sodium. Lastly, cream cheese is the highest in calories and fats and has the lowest glycemic index. It is richer in vitamins B2, A, and E.