‘That Was Me’: Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS Critic Who Falsely Accused Her Of Wearing A Fat Suit In Emmett Till Biopic

Whoopi Goldberg fired back at film critic Kyndall Cunningham who falsely accused her of wearing a fat suit in an upcoming Emmett Till biopic, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nWhoopi slammed Cunningham and addressed the accusations during a live show of The View on Monday. She made it clear that she did not wear any garment to enhance her size. \n\nHer response came after Cunningham claimed the actress wore a "distracting fat suit" in her review of the biopic last week.While on air, Whoopi called out Cunningham.\n\n“A lady who writes for one of the magazines and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” Whoopi told her co-hosts and studio audience on Monday. “I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit — that was me.” \n\nIn true Whoopi-fashion, she jokingly said of Cunningham’s comments, “I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”While using her platform to address the body-shaming review, the 66-year-old actress suggested that the critique should not be about Whoopi’s on-screen appearance but rather her acting skills. \n\n“Just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody. I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning,” Whoopi said to The View’s cameras. \n\nThe View panelist Sunny Hostin chimed in that the critic’s comment was surprising given Whoopi’s ongoing and open dialogue regarding her health challenges. \n\n“We will hope that she just didn't know, and now she'll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor,” Whoopi responded to Hostin.She continued, “If you're not sure if that's them in there, don't make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you're doing.”\n\nFollowing the scolding given to Cunningham on Monday’s edition of The View, an update to the original review has been made to reflect Whoopi’s comments. \n\n“This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit," the updated statement now reads.\n\nWhoopi is known for using her role on the popular daytime talk show to address controversies and ruffling the feathers of critics in the process.