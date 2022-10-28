'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by telling the audience to have a goodnight.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fetterman suffered a stroke in May. The Pennsylvania Senate candidate is still recovering from the stroke, and still suffers from “auditory processing” issues that result in awkward responses such as his “goodnight” comment during Monday’s debate.
But after Cruz’s mockery of Fetterman went viral on social media, a series of users called out the disgraced Texas senator – with some even calling for Cruz to resign from his position on the Senate.
“Who knew he could stoop any lower?” one Instagram user wrote.
“F--- Ted Cruz,” wrote another. “He couldn’t even stand up for his own wife when former President Donald Trump called her ugly to his face.”
“Between Cancún, Uvalde and now this, Senator Ted Cruz needs to resign,” wrote yet another.
Cruz’s distasteful and insensitive mockery of Fetterman on Wednesday is just the latest incident to result in the Texas senator finding himself in hot water.
Over the weekend, as Cruz attended a New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros baseball game in the Bronx, the unpopular senator was met by a series of boos and jeers. Other Yankee fans were even photographed flipping Cruz the bird.
"Get out of New York!" one fan yelled, while at least one other fan yelled, "Go back to Cancún!"
One day later, as Cruz sat down for an interview on Monday for The View, at least three audience members were forced to be escorted out of the studio after they began shouting at the Texas senator, with at least one audience member telling Cruz to “go f--- himself.”