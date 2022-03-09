Chris Noth & Kim Cattrall Not Invited To Sarah Jessica Parker’s Broadway Opening Night

Noth has denied all allegations of wrongdoing or assault. He told THR about the first two accusers, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross"

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.