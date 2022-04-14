Despite killing his character off, Equalizer's Executive Producer Debra Martin Chase alluded that he might be brought back one day.

“We wanted to find a way that was respectful of the fact that he was such an important character on the show, and honestly, just leave a little bit of a crack, you know, to see [what could happen],” Chase told Us Weekly. “It’s such a complicated situation and so hopefully we will be around for a long time, and you never know what happens in the future.”