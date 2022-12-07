Custody Crisis! Megan Fox Allegedly Gearing Up For Nasty Court Battle With Ex Brian Austin Green Over Sons
Megan Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green are allegedly gearing up for a custody battle over their three minor sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two have been civil in co-parenting Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, since their 2020 split, but Megan is said to be itching for the kids to spend more time getting to know their soon-to-be stepdad Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.
Megan, 36, and Brian, 49, currently share joint custody of their children, but sources say the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been spending more time with the boys and especially enjoys seeing them bond with his 5-month-old son, Zane, by his current squeeze, Dancing With The Stars professional Sharna Burgess, 37.
Meanwhile Megan apparently wants to nurture her sons' relationship with fiancé MGK before they tie the knot in the next few months.
"Megan and Colson plan to get married in the spring, and she wants her boys to make Colson part of their family, too," an insider spilled.
"Megan wants to have kids with Colson and believes her boys need to start thinking of him as their father figure," the pal added.
While a source said Brian doesn't want to keep his kids from Megan, he'll settle for nothing less than a continued 50/50 custody arrangement.
"People are convinced they're headed to court to work out their very different views," the insider said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Megan and Brian's reps for comment.
This isn't the only custody drama Brian has faced in recent months. The actor recently clapped back at claims made by his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, who claimed their custody battle lasted for "years."
The two share a 20-year-old son, Kassius.
But Brian brought receipts, ending the social media feud with his ex.
He made his divorce from Megan final in February on the heels of his baby news and her engagement. As RadarOnline.com reported, the two did not have a prenup when they wed in 2010, but a settlement deal was reached behind the scenes, which included joint legal custody of the boys.
Megan originally filed for divorce in 2015 — ten years into their romance. Despite reconciling, she filed for divorce again in November 2020, months after she was photographed looking extra cozy with MGK.
The rest is history.