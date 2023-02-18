Vladimir Putin's Leg Uncontrollably Shakes During Meeting With Belarus President Alexander Lukasenko

Putin's heath issues have also resulted in the Russian leader becoming bolder when it comes to his threats. Recently, two nuclear bomber jets flew near the United Kingdom over the Norwegian Sea as NATO leaders were preparing to meet and discuss their continued efforts to support Ukraine. The move was taken as a threat by the nuclear power to stay out of the affairs of the Russia/Ukraine war.

Almost 12 months have passed since the embattled leader launched his special military operation against Ukraine. The ongoing conflict has led to over 100,000 estimated deaths on both sides.

Many anti-Putin advocates within the Kremlin have since faced persecution and some have even died under mysterious circumstances.