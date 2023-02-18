Vladimir Putin's Leg Uncontrollably Shakes During Meeting With Belarus President Alexander Lukasenko
Health concerns continue to grow surrounding Vladimir Putin.
Video of a recent meeting between the Russian leader and Belarus President Alexander Lukasenko, showed Putin's leg uncontrollably shaking throughout their conversation.
Russian broadcasts aired the video as the two nations appeared to join forces in the war against Ukraine, but all of the focus online was drawn to Putin's dwindling health.
Rumors of the diplomat's horrendous health have swirled for months, from talks of cancer treatments to released images of his swollen hands and face making the rounds across news outlets.
Throughout his political career, Putin has taken pride in his tough-guy persona, with his ego driving the Russian leader's decision making. However, reports of him suffering from being out of breath and tripping over his words have continued to grow.
Radar Online recently reported that the feeble politician was using over 100 doppelgängers to stand in his stead at social engagements to avoid assassination, as well as to avoid being photographed in his condition.
- Vladimir Putin Promotes Russian General Falsely Reported Dead To Top Military Role
- Putin Crony Threatens To Nuke England For Aiding Ukraine In War Against Russia
- Mounting Death Toll: Top Russian Defense Official Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Plunging 160-Feet From High-Rise Building Window
Putin's heath issues have also resulted in the Russian leader becoming bolder when it comes to his threats. Recently, two nuclear bomber jets flew near the United Kingdom over the Norwegian Sea as NATO leaders were preparing to meet and discuss their continued efforts to support Ukraine. The move was taken as a threat by the nuclear power to stay out of the affairs of the Russia/Ukraine war.
Almost 12 months have passed since the embattled leader launched his special military operation against Ukraine. The ongoing conflict has led to over 100,000 estimated deaths on both sides.
Many anti-Putin advocates within the Kremlin have since faced persecution and some have even died under mysterious circumstances.
However, Lukashenko firmly confirmed his alliance with Russia, telling reporters: "I'm prepared to fight alongside the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if at least one soldier from there comes to Belarus to kill my people."
"If they launch an aggression against Belarus, there will be the toughest response," he continued. "And the war will take on a whole new character."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.