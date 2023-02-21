Avril Lavigne CALLS OFF Engagement To Mod Sun After Sparking Romance Rumors With Tyga
Pop punk princess Avril Lavigne said "see you later, boy" to Mod Sun, ending their engagement after spending time with rapper Tyga, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lavigne, 38, and Mod, 35, had been on-again and off-again during their relationship. The news came days after the Sk8ter Boy singer was spotted grabbing dinner with Kylie Jenner's controversial ex on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Close pals told TMZ that since their 2022 engagement, both Lavigne and Mod tried to make their relationship work to no avail. Instead of calling off their nuptials, the couple decided to part ways.
While Lavigne and Tyga sparked infidelity rumors, sources close to Mod and the Complicated singer dismissed cheating as a reason for the split.
According to the insiders, Lavigne and Tyga have been close friends for some time now.
The alleged friendship appeared to explain why the two looked so comfortable together over the weekend — and the reason the Canadian singer ended the night by embracing the Loco Contigo rapper.
While pals insisted that Lavigne and Tyga were nothing more than friends, Mod's rep shared a bizarre comment about his breakup.
"They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," Mod's rep told TMZ on the singer discovering his engagement was over.
Weeks before Mod left for his current tour, he was spotted with Lavigne at an event for the Grammy Awards.
To make matters worse, Mod's recently released album, God Save the Teen, featured several songs dedicated to his now-ex fiancée.
Lavigne first sparked engagement rumors with Mod in April 2022 when she was spotted with a massive rock on her hand.
Fans rejoiced for Lavigne's newfound love after her divorce from Chad Kroeger in 2015, which followed the end of her first marriage to Deryck Whibley, whom she wed from 2006 to 2010.