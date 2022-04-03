Blac Chyna Shares Dinner Photo With Son After Twitter Feud Over 'Single Mother' Comments By Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Blac Chyna decided to back up her claims of being a "single mother" by posting a photo of a family dinner between her and her 9-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson on her Instagram.\n\nThe photo was posted as a story days after Nicki Minaj's former body double got slammed online by her baby daddies Tyga and Rob Kardashian.Chyna took to her Instagram to post a sweet snapshot of herself and her son sharing a fried crawfish meal with some corn and mashed potatoes Saturday night. The meal pic was posted after the social media icon claimed to get "no child support" from her kid's fathers. \n\n"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA"\n\nTyga Shuts Down Ex Blac Chyna's Claim She's A 'Single Mother' Who Gets 'No Child Support'Rob — who Chyna shares five-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian with — clapped back at the 33-year-old mother-of-two claiming, "I pay $37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense."\n\nLet The Drama Begin! Rob Kardashian Hits Back At Ex-Fiancée Blac Chyna's 'Single Mother' Claim Moments After Tyga Unleashes\n\n"I pay for all her extracurricular activities," he continued. "I have my daughter Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support? lol."\n\nThe comments almost mirror Tyga's response. "I pay $40k a year for my son school & he lives with me mon-sat," the rapper wrote, then also asked the same question, "why would I pay child support? lol."Chyna has yet to acknowledge the clapback from her exes, and instead, chose to enjoy dinner with her son.\n\nShe is however ready to go to take Kardashian to court as she is planning to testify that he tried to "extort" her after an alleged domestic dispute. The socialite also accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of assault, a claim he venomously denies.\n\nThe trial is set to start up later this month.Chyna also has her sights on Rob's entire family. Chyna has a separate suit against Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris Jenner, and Kylie claiming that the Hollywood dynasty family cost her millions allegedly convincing E! to terminate her contract.