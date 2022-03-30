Tyga Shuts Down Ex Blac Chyna's Claim She's A 'Single Mother' Who Gets 'No Child Support'

Your tip
Source: Mega
Mar. 30 2022, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Tyga has entered the chat! The 32-year-old rapper is no longer staying quiet as his ex Blac Chyna drags his name in an attempt to make him look like a deadbeat dad.

He's setting the record straight after Chyna claimed she's a "single" mom who gets "no child support" from her rich baby daddies.

FYI — the video vixen-turned-reality star has two children with separate famous men. Her oldest is King Cairo, the 9-year-old son she shares with Tyga. She welcomed her daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, with Rob Kardashian five years ago.

While Chyna doesn't use names, it appears she's targeting both her children's fathers and Tyga's had enough.

Source: Mega
Taking to her Twitter on Wednesday, Chyna wrote, "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA."

She followed that up by claiming, "single no support child support."

When Tyga caught wind of her accusations, he got his Twitter hands ready.

Responding to his ex's scathing claims, the Rack City rapper told their followers he's the parent that takes care of King.

"I pay $40k a year for my son school & he lives with me mon-sat," he tweeted. Regarding child support, Tyga had something to say, tweeting, "why would I pay child support lol."

Source: Mega

Tyga, who usually remains silent, got props from fans for speaking up.

"Tyga said not today!" one person commented. "He said actually HES DA MAMA," another laughed. "TYGA with the clap back.. grabs tea," wrote a third.

Tyga and Chyna's relationship is complicated, to say the least.

The two were engaged to be married but called off the wedding in August 2014, months before King's second birthday. Tyga went on to date Kylie Jenner.

Fast-forward to May 2016 — Chyna announces she's pregnant with Rob's baby.

Source: Mega
Following her split with Tyga, she went after full custody of King, and things got ugly. Interestingly enough, the rapper isn't Chyna's only ex that she's battled in court.

As Radar reported, Chyna is set to go to trial against Rob and is planning to testify that he tried to "extort" her.

She's also fighting his famous family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris Jenner, and Kylie (sorry, Kendall), claiming they cost her millions of dollars by getting E! to pull the plug on her reality show.

Chyna's trial against Rob begins next month.

