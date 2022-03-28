Blac Chyna Will Testify That Ex Rob Kardashian Attempted To 'Extort Her'

Blac Chyna is detailing the aftermath of her breakup from Rob Kardashian in court and accusing him of becoming unhinged after finding out she had moved on.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chyna is back in court fighting Rob’s attempt to block certain evidence from being shown to the jury in their upcoming trial.

As part of her motion, Chyna revealed details of what transpired after she left Rob for good in 2017.