Rob Kardashian Moves To Block Jury From Seeing Evidence In Upcoming Trial With Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian doesn’t want jury members to see alleged threatening & homophobic messages he sent to Blac Chyna’s friend — nor does he want them to know that he dismissed his lawsuit accusing his ex-fiancée of assault.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old reclusive reality star rushed to court this week demanding certain topics be banned from the upcoming April trial.
Chyna is suing her ex for revenge porn. She accuses him of leaking naked photos of her online after their split in 2017. After she filed her lawsuit, Rob went to court and filed his own complaint against Chyna.
He accuses her of assaulting him at Kylie Jenner’s home in December 2016. Rob said tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and attacked him with a 6 ft. metal pole. Chyna denied the allegations since day one and was ready to defend herself in court.
However, Rob dismissed the lawsuit days before they were set to face off.
Now, Rob is asking the court to not allow Chyna to mention the fact that he dismissed his suit to the jury.
“His lawyer writes, “it is expected that Chyna will seek to introduce details of one or more of these lawsuits, particularly Rob’s voluntary dismissal of the Related Case, in an effort to convince the jury to rule in her favor and punish Rob because of his purported ulterior motive in pursuing his assault and battery claims against Chyna in the Related Case,”
Rob’s attorney is not only asking for the assault lawsuit to be banned but also evidence from a separate lawsuit brought by Chyna’s friend Pilot Jones.
Pilot accuses the Rob of sending him threatening messages with homophobic slurs after a photo leaked of him kissing Chyna.
In court docs, Pilot said Rob said he was going to hire a hitman to kill him.
In court, Pilot told the judge, “Kardashian’s conduct involved multiple immediate direct threats of harm by both Kardashian, himself, and by third parties that Kardashian indicated he would be hiring to maim and kill Jones on his behalf, even if he were to travel to Atlanta. There can be no reasonable argument Kardashian’s multiple direct and graphic death threats to [Jones] are not the sort of “extreme and outrageous."
Kardashian wrote in one alleged text, “This is my Wife and you about to get your a-- beat by every Mexican in LA including me. I promise you that. . . YOU ABOUT TO GET YOUR A-- BEAT BY ABOUT EVERY LOYAL MEXICAN IN LOS ANGELES AND IF U DON’T THINK I GOT FOOLS IN ATLANTA we are going to beat your a--.”
A judge has yet to rule on Rob’s motion.