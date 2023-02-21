Matt Lauer Will ‘Never Forgive’ Ex-Pal Katie Couric For Airing Out His Dirty Laundry In Her Memoir, ‘It Still Burns Him’
Disgraced Matt Lauer will ‘never forgive’ his former close friend/Today co-host Katie Couric after she threw him under the bus to promote her memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed that Lauer is grateful for the few friends he has left from his years on the Today show — but he will never speak to Couric again.
The 65-year-old TV journalist, who was ousted in 2017 following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior — is still “best friends” with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, but sources said he’s still nursing grudges against those who have shunned him.
And his worst venom is reserved for Couric, who sat next to him on the air for nearly a decade but dissed him in a toxic tell-all, an insider said.
“Whenever Matt is in New York he meets with Hoda in private. They are still very close friends. In fact, the only person from his Today show days he is now closer with is Kathie Lee,” said a friend.
“It still burns Matt that people he worked with for a long time want nothing to do with him. These people owe him their careers. Matt is grateful to Kathie Lee and especially Hoda, who still defends him.
“But Katie threw him under the bus to sell her book. He would never do that to her!” said the source.
Back in 2021, during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process the allegations against Lauer. She said she was “shocked” and called his behavior “grossly inappropriate.”
Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a woman named Brooke Nevils came forward to accuse him of raping her in a hotel during the 2014 Olympics. He denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual.
A source told People that Lauer “was really upset by Katie Couric's book. She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Lauer has been privately working on his own memoir.
"For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus,” the source said.