Matt Lauer’s Girlfriend Shamin Abas ‘Ready To Cut’ Him Off For Dragging His Feet On Marriage Proposal

Feb. 13 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Disgraced Matt Lauer is so fearful of losing another chunk of his millions — like he did to ex Annette Roque — sources say the former TV star is in danger of losing his girlfriend Shamin Abas, who desperately wants him to put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer is still upset over shelling out a whopping $20 million to his second wife Annette in their 2019 divorce — a quarter of the estimated fortune he piled up in his 20 years at NBC’s Today show.

“He’s paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners once more if he marries again,” said a source.

That leaves 53-year-old PR guru Shamin out in the cold as far as marriage, the source added.

Another source said, “Shamin is ready to cut and run if Matt doesn’t make the commitment.”

65-year-old Lauer was suddenly axed from his $25 million-per-year gig in 2017 following a slew of charges by NBC female staffers, who claimed sexual assault, harassment and creepy predatory behavior.

Lauer became an outcast in the industry and fled Manhattan to the Hamptons while Dutch model Annette, now 56, and mom of his kids, Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16, divorced him and took a bunch of his dough.

Girlfriend Shamin would sign a prenup with the fallen stat, but he’s gun-shy about another stroll down the aisle that might threaten his fortune, said a source.

“Matt’s best friend now is money,” the insider explained. “Since he was fired, he doesn’t have a revenue stream and he’s holding on to what he has.”

“Shamin has stuck by Matt when nearly everybody else abandoned him. But Matt sees danger lurking in every corner," an insider said.

Lauer dragging his feet came months after sources said the then-happy couple was planning for a future wedding, despite no proposal having gone down.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Lauer recently revealed he believes it’s time to make a television comeback.

Lauer has been “planning an apology tour, figuring five years is enough time for him to resurface in public. He wants to talk about how he is a changed man,” said one source.

Sources said he also plans to take on his old friend Katie Couric, who trashed him in her memoir.

