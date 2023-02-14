Matt Lauer’s Girlfriend Shamin Abas ‘Ready To Cut’ Him Off For Dragging His Feet On Marriage Proposal

Disgraced Matt Lauer is so fearful of losing another chunk of his millions — like he did to ex Annette Roque — sources say the former TV star is in danger of losing his girlfriend Shamin Abas , who desperately wants him to put a ring on it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer is still upset over shelling out a whopping $20 million to his second wife Annette in their 2019 divorce — a quarter of the estimated fortune he piled up in his 20 years at NBC’s Today show.

“He’s paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners once more if he marries again,” said a source.