'Controlling & Cruel': Matt Lauer's Problems With Ex-Wife EXPOSED As His Relationship With Shamin Abas Crumbles

Matt Lauer's 19-year union with dutch model Annette Roque was already strained to the breaking point before the womanizing Today show host was fired by NBC in 2017, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2006, while pregnant with their third child, Annette filed bombshell divorce documents accusing Lauer of "controlling and cruel behavior" so extreme that it "endangered [her] physical and mental well-being."