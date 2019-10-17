Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Annette Roque Regrets Not Having Divorced Him Sooner Model has ‘been through hell’ amid former ‘Today’ star’s sexual assault scandal.

While many of Matt Lauer’s alleged victims have spoken out accusing of sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct, there is one woman in his life who has remained entirely silent, ex-wife Annette Roque.

The model finalized her divorce from the former Today Show co-anchor this September, but according to a source, she wished she’d dumped her cheating ex years ago.

Her only regret “is that she didn’t divorce Matt sooner,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Annette wanted out of the marriage for a long time … She stayed for Matt’s career — and, more important, for their kids.”

The pair — who married in 1998 — share son Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 16, and son Thijs, 12.

In his recent rape denial letter, Lauer, 61, said he stayed quiet about his sex abuse case since his 2017 firing from NBC for the sake of his children. But now that he’s been accused of raping ex-lover and colleague Brooke Nevils, he’s decided to speak out.

The shamed star admitted to multiple extramarital affairs, but said he never forced anyone into sex.

RadarOnline.com readers recall that after he was ousted from the network, Lauer retreated to his family home in the Hamptons and attempted to mend his marriage and spend time with his kids. While Roque, 52, stayed by his side for two years despite his admission of infidelity, it all became too much for her to take, and she had to let go.

“But in the past five years, she’s been through hell,” said the insider.

Another source told Radar that Lauer may have agreed to a quickie divorce from Roque to avoid even more drama before news broke about his allegedly rape scandal. The former co-anchor reportedly knew the explosive claims — which were revealed in Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill — were coming, and he prepared for them accordingly.