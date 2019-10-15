Matt Lauer Allegedly Exposed Himself To ‘Today Show’ Producer

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Matt Lauer Exposed Himself To ‘Today’ Producer After Work Party, Ronan Farrow Claims Journalist exposes more troubling allegations in ‘Catch and Kill.’

More claims of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer have been revealed in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill.

According to the journalist, Lauer, 61, exposed himself to former Today Show producer Melissa Lonner after luring her into his office following a 2010 work party at 30 Rock.

“He joked about how much he disliked work cocktail parties like the one they’d just attended,” writes Farrow, 31. “Then, she told the colleagues, he unzipped his pants and exposed his erect penis.”

Nervous, Lonner, 49, allegedly made a joke about not wanting to get intimate with Lauer in his office because “everyone else has done it.”

At that, Lauer became angry and told her, “Melissa you’re a f***ing tease,” Farrow writes.

Though Lonner declined to comment for Farrow’s book, the author said she told colleagues about the incident. Sources close to Lauer denied he exposed himself to Lonner but admitted he did make lewd gestures to her.

Farrow said that after the incident, Lonner confided in Ann Curry. “It was as close as you could get to a woman just melting in front of you in pain,” Curry, 62, tells Farrow in the book. Curry allegedly told senior executives about the sexual misconduct, but nothing happened to Lauer.

This Monday, October 14, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim denied that the network knew anything about Curry’s complaints or Lonner’s claims.

RadarOnline.com readers know Curry has long spoken out against Lauer. Having co-anchored the Today Show with him for years, she’s become one of his most outspoken nemeses. After he was fired in 2017 followings multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Curry said she told the network about his allegedly inappropriate treatment of women before her exit in 2012. Most recently, she also voiced her support of Brooke Nevils, the former Today Show assistant who accused Lauer of raping her in a hotel suite during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Lauer — who recently finalized his divorce from longtime wife Annette Roque — has denied all claims of sexual abuse, saying that while he’s had many extramarital affairs, he’s never forced anyone into having sex.

NBC has denied Farrow’s claims that they knew anything about the sex assault and misconduct claims against Lauer.