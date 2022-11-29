Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts, Cutting Out Friends Over Trust Issues
Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There.
In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after learning and called her former co-host’s behavior “grossly inappropriate.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a woman named Brooke Nevils came forward to accuse him of raping her in a hotel during the 2014 Olympics. He denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual.
Sources told People that Lauer “was really upset by Katie Couric's book. She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust."
The insider added, “His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie's book, and because talking to people from his past is painful."
At the moment, Lauer’s two oldest children are in college while his youngest, 16-year-old Thrijs, remains in high school. The source described Lauer as a “semi-empty nester, not working.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Lauer has been working on a bombshell memoir to call out his former friends.
"For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished.
Sources said he plans to call out Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Couric. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others," spilled a source. "He knows he has little chance of a TV comeback, so he's really got nothing to lose."