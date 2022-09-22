‘Tables Have Turned’: Disgraced Ex-'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Relationship Troubles With Shamin Abas Exposed

Disgraced former Today anchor has become yesterday’s news.

Lowlife Matt Lauer is sulking in the shadow of his scandal-stalled TV career, while the ousted Today anchor’s glam gal Shamin Abas continues her rise as a shining PR superstar, sources tell RadarOnline.com

A source close to the couple tells us that the paranoid sex pest, 64, fears his dynamic executive sweetie, 53, will ditch him as she’s snagged yet another high-profile client.