Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months

Matt Lauer And Shamin Abas Enjoy Rare Date Night Out In New York City
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 31 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

While Matt Lauer has fallen from grace after being fired from Today, his relationship with girlfriend Shamin Abas seems to be improving after a rocky couple of months, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, the couple stepped out together for a date night in New York City, as the former Today host, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, a black jacket, and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket, and heels.

Source: Mega

A source told People that, “Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other” and “they had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years.”

The source added, “They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together. They have many of the same interests."

Source: Mega

The couple on good terms comes months after a source said that Lauer and his girl were bumping heads while planning their upcoming nuptials.

"They have very different ideas on what they want their wedding to be and it's causing friction in their relationship for the first time," an insider spilled. "Shamin wants something on the small side, at the house with a few close friends and relatives. But Matt wants an over-the-top five-star bash with hundreds on the guest list!"

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer
Source: Mega

On top of the wedding drama, Lauer has been processing his former co-host Katie Couric's 2021 memoir, Going There, which trashed him.

The source said, "He was really upset by Katie Couric's book. His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie's book, and because talking to people from his past is painful."

Source: Mega

Lauer and Abas met through work about 20 years ago and remained friends. After his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque in 2018, the two began dating.

They both live in New York and spend time with each other between her travels for work, as the source said, “She is a dedicated businesswoman who loves to work. She is independent and has made a nice life for herself."

Meanwhile, Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 after a former network employee reported that he sexually harassed her, which led to several other women coming forward with similar accusations.

The accuser, later identified as Brooke Nevils, alleged that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer insisted all of his encounters were consensual.

