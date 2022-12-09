Your tip
Disgraced Ex-'Today' Host Matt Lauer ‘Planning An Apology Tour’ & Ready To Spill All About Katie Couric: Sources

Dec. 9 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer is plotting revenge against his former co-host Katie Couric for throwing him under the bus in her take-no-prisoners tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said the fired sex creep “has been planning an apology tour, figuring five years is enough time for him to resurface in public. He wants to talk about how he is a changed man — but mainly he wants to talk about two-faced Katie!” spilled an insider.

In last year’s memoir Going There, the perky TV news gal, 65, admitted she’d heard “whispers” about Lauer’s alleged bad behavior before NBC dropped the anchor in 2017 following accusations of sexual misconduct.

She also coyly cops to being “somewhat” aware of his extramarital trysts — but added Today had a “don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy where anything goes and everything did.”

Lauer, 64, still maintains he did no wrong, and spies dished he feels Couric’s self-serving condemnations were an effort to save her own sorry skin!

“Matt insists Katie knew intimately about the goings-on — but she NEVER came forward because she wanted to protect her own career,” said a source.

Couric said her friendship with the now-divorced TV outcast faded after the blockbuster scandal — but a source confided resentful Lauer feels “totally betrayed” by his former pal.

“He plans to tell the world who Katie Couric REALLY is,” the source continued. “He says Katie presents herself to the world as this compassionate, modern woman — but in the end the only thing that matters to her is looking out for No. 1”

"For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider dished.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauer was fired by NBC in November 2017 after a woman named Brooke Nevils came forward to accuse him of raping her in a hotel during the 2014 Olympics. He denied the allegations and said the encounter was consensual.

