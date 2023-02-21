Canceled Comic Roseanne Barr Being Groomed By FOX News For Career Rebirth: Sources
Roseanne Barr is getting a career rebirth at FOX News, where executives are grooming her to be the next Greg Gutfeld-like superstar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
FOX Nation has provided a forum for the '90s sitcom superstar to rail against her many haters in a stand-up comedy special — Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! — where she slams the "snowflakes" who effectively ended her career.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Roseanne lost everything three years ago after she posted a series of shocking tweets that likened a Black woman — a former advisor to President Barack Obama — to an ape.
"She became a hero for FOX News when she got booted off the ABC reboot of her Roseanne sitcom," squealed a network producer. "They think she fits the network's sensibilities perfectly and can be a symbol of how cancel culture has gotten completely out of control," dished another source.
And while Roseanne's former sitcom, dubbed The Conners after her character was killed off, drew mixed reviews, it stirred exactly the kind of controversy FOX execs believe makes for good TV.
"They killed my character. And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers — which they never had before and will never see again," the 70-year-old actress joked in her special. "They can kiss my a--."
The crass comic was featured on an episode of Outnumbered, FOX Nation's answer to The View, where Roseanne was asked to stay on the couch for the full broadcast.
During her time on the show, the comic made headlines for lashing out at the left and asking why Jimmy Kimmel wasn't canceled for defending her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"The company tests new talent with FOX Nation," spilled a source. "The chemistry was undeniable. Fox is realizing how valuable comedy is — especially after the success of Gutfeld.
"They're counting on Roseanne to be their next star."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to FOX for comment.