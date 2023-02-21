Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively At Odds After Welcoming Fourth Child: 'His Promises Have Fallen Short'
Ruffled lovebirds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are squawking at each other over parenting duties as the recent arrival of the Green Lantern co-stars' fourth child has left the couple feeling overwhelmed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"During Blake's pregnancy, Ryan promised more than once to scale back his many work commitments and be more hands-on with the kids. But his promises have fallen short — and Blake is livid," spilled an insider.
Tipsters tattled that the popular Deadpool actor, 46, shows no sign of slowing down and has several new projects in the pipeline.
"As much as he'd like to play full-time dad, the reality of the situation makes it near impossible," the well-placed pal said. "Blake can see the irony here. She put her once-hot career on the back burner in order to be a full-time mom."
The Gossip Girl alum, 35, dotes on the couple's daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as their newborn, whose name the notoriously private pair has yet to reveal.
The spy blabs Blake, whose last film was 2020's The Rhythm Section, has three projects scheduled for March, but her hubby's jam-packed calendar makes matters "incredibly frustrating for her!"
The stubborn stars have long refused to hire a nanny, but their resolve is fading fast, the insider said.
"Someone will have to pick up the slack left by Ryan, especially since Blake's going back to work," confided the source. "They love each other very much but something's got to give."
Ryan hinted that being a dad of four had its challenges already, joking that their home looks like a "zoo" right now.
"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," he told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."
