Paris Jackson, Bradley Cooper & More: See Some Of The Hottest Stripped Down Stars In Film & TV

Stripping it down in Hollywood!\n\nMr. Skin's Anatomy Awards and Mr. Man's Manatomy Awards have chosen this year's winners, and Radar is taking a look at some of the hottest moments from stars who bared it all for TV and film. \n\nScroll through the images below to see some of the biggest winners from this year's Anatomy and Manatomy Awards.Paris JacksonParis Jackson, the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, took home the Anatomy Award for Best Nude Daughter of Famous Father for her role in The Space Between, where she is seen completely topless.Bradley CooperBradley Cooper, 47, was named as the winner for the Best A-List Frontal Debut Award for his role in Nightmare Alley, where he is seen wearing nothing but his birthday suit in a bathtub scene, which he previously said required him to sit without clothes on "in front of the crew for six hours," per The Hollywood Reporter.\n\n"It was just like, 'Whoa.' It was pretty heavy," he candidly told the publication.Julia FoxJulia Fox — recently known for whirlwind romance with ex Kanye West — made her topless debut in the film PVT Chat, landing her amongst the list of winners for the Anatomy Awards this year.\n\nIn the erotic thriller, Fox, 33, makes it clear she isn't afraid to get down and dirty for work while playing a cam girl named Scarlett.\n\n'UNCUT GEMS' STAR JULIA FOX BACKTRACKS, CLAIMS KANYE WEST 'WOULDN'T HURT A FLY' FOLLOWING HIS LATEST INSTAGRAM TIRADELil Nas XLil Nas X made headlines after dropping his Anatomy Award-winning music video for his track "Industry Baby," which features the singer dancing among other bare-skinned men in a shower scene that takes place at a prison. \n\nEven though the video caused some eyebrows to raise, the breakout artist previously pointed out he was trying to send a message about the "disproportionate impact that cash bail has on the black community," which he explained via Twitter.Sydney Sweeney24-year-old breakout actress Sydney Sweeney was named as one of the Mr. Skin award-winners for her performance in the film The Voyeur, where she is seen completely topless. \n\nHer racy role comes after she debuted her bare chest in HBO Max's Euphoria, where she portrays the fan-favorite character Cassie Howard. \n\nSweeney previously discussed her choice to show some skin for the camera, crediting her director on the HBO series, Sam Levinson, for making her feel comfortable enough to do so. "When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she said in an interview with Teen Vogue.Thomas DohertyThomas Doherty, 26, has been making hearts throb with his role as Max Wolfe in the new Gossip Girl series, for which he received the Manatomy Award for Best Nude Debut. \n\nHe previously called his experience portraying a pansexual character on the show an "incredibly liberating" experience," per Variety.Kim CattrallConsidering her longtime role as promiscuous character Samantha on Sex and the City, it is no wonder why Kim Cattrall, 65, received the Lifetime Skinchievement Award.\n\nAlthough Cattrall rejected the offer to come back as her character for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That..., her lifetime of showing it all in the industry made her the perfect choice for this win.CHRIS NOTH & KIM CATTRALL NOT INVITED TO SARAH JESSICA PARKER'S BROADWAY OPENING NIGHTRyan ReynoldsReceiving the Lifetime Skinchievement Award for the guys was none other than Ryan Reynolds, who is no stranger to stripping down on camera. \n\nThe 45-year-old has been seen bare-skinned in Buying The Cow, as well as the romantic comedy film The Proposal. He even showed off rare superhero nudity in the Deadpool movies!