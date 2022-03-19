'Uncut Gems' Star Julia Fox Backtracks, Claims Kanye West 'Wouldn't Hurt A Fly' Following His Latest Instagram Tirade

The actress was caught by paparazzi leaving her workout at Barry's Bootcamp in West Hollywood when she was confronted about Ye's onslaught of posts about his wife and her SNL funny man boyfriend.

When asked if Kim and Pete should be worried about their safety, Fox replied, "No! No, no, no. Kanye's harmless." When the rapper's threats of violence were brought up the actress brushed the worries off having said, "I just think that's his artistic creative expression. I know it's aggressive, but I really don't...I think that if it really came down to it, I don't think Kanye would hurt a fly."

Fox was still with West when he knocked out a fan asking for an autograph as he was leaving a nightclub.