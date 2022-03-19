Bill Gates Spotted With Elizabeth Shue & Another Mystery Woman During Tennis Game Following Divorce

Despite the history of cheating, Melinda claims she is still able to work with Gates, calling their working relationship "effectively together."

Even during the difficult times in the last 18 months while we were going through this process behind the scenes, we were able to show up and work effectively together." Melinda claims. "I'm not saying it was easy but I'm saying for me I had days where I had tears the hour before an online meeting or I'd be angry but I still rose to be my higher self and I think we can continue to do that."

She goes on say that she doesn't consider the two "friends" but do consider them "friendly" to one another.