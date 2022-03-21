An ex-Russian spy named Aliia Roza recently spoke out to reveal exactly what kind of training she had to undergo to become a secret agent working under Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, claiming that not only was she taught specific techniques on how to seduce her targets, but also how to allegedly perform sex acts on them to gain both information and potential blackmail.

According to The Sun, Roza – who is now 37-years-old and works as the boss of a PR agency firm – revealed to the outlet on Sunday that when she was just 18 years old she was taught “sex techniques” as part of her training to become a secret agent under Putin’s regime.