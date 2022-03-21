Vladimir Putin's Ex-Russian Spy Reveals She Was 'Taught How To Seduce Targets' While Training In Military Academy
An ex-Russian spy named Aliia Roza recently spoke out to reveal exactly what kind of training she had to undergo to become a secret agent working under Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, claiming that not only was she taught specific techniques on how to seduce her targets, but also how to allegedly perform sex acts on them to gain both information and potential blackmail.
According to The Sun, Roza – who is now 37-years-old and works as the boss of a PR agency firm – revealed to the outlet on Sunday that when she was just 18 years old she was taught “sex techniques” as part of her training to become a secret agent under Putin’s regime.
After successfully completing her training at the Russian military academy, she was reportedly sent on missions that involved everything from infiltrating drug gangs to stopping and interfering with sex trafficking rings.
Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces nearly one month ago, Roza has reportedly decided to disclose the aspects of her training that have previously been considered confidential.
“When I was 18, I was sent to a military academy where I studied all the special techniques,” the mother of one spilled to the outlet. "They showed us how to seduce, manipulate, convince people, how to shoot from different types of guns, how to do martial arts and be a perfect soldier on the field.”
“I went to the academy because of my family background,” she continued. “My grandfather is a national hero of the Second World War and he even has his name written on the monument in Stalingrad. So it's a big deal for our family. It's a big heritage.”
“I studied there and then I had a few missions to protect people and protect the country from drugs supplied from Afghanistan, and also stopping human trafficking in Russia.”
Roza also revealed that she was one of the few Russian women to undergo this specific training as a special agent, emphasizing that her looks played a big part and were used in the field to maximum effect when it came to seducing her targets.
The former spy-turned-PR boss also shared how much of a focus was put on sex, and a specific sex act particularly, in her training and how she was expected to use that training when targeting the leaders of drug gangs or other leaders of illegal operations such as trafficking or racketeering.
“I could tell every woman how to make men fall in love and propose to you,” she revealed. “When you pose your conversations, we would say you are nice and then really cold and the target is like, ‘What the heck? What did I do? What's going on? She disappears.’”
“Intrigue. Secret. Mystery. But you also have to be the best in sex,” Roza continued. “They were teaching us that at the academy. They not only told us, they showed us.”
“You would need to make this person not just be nice to you but also fall in love in order to give the information you want, because this person has to trust you. And sex is a very important part of the relationship. The biggest, I would say it's like probably 80% where the person only feels like trusting you according to that sex experience.”
“This is important, to be the good lover.”
Now, Roza is reportedly living in a nearly $20 million Beverly Hills mansion after being forced to flee Russia when her cover was blown while actively infiltrating a large and dangerous Russian drug ring. She claims she first escaped to Turkey before regularly moving around Europe until ultimately settling in California and opening her current public relations firm.
The former spy has also allegedly changed her name and rarely speaks about her days as a secret agent because she fears Putin and the Kremlin will come after her if her new life is ever revealed, and Roza is only speaking out now because she believes Russia is too busy fighting their war against Ukraine to worry about her and where she might be.