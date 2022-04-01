Royal Roast: Piers Morgan Reignites Beef With Meghan Markle & Whines About Cancel Culture

Piers Morgan called out former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in a fresh dig while discussing the impact of cancel culture on Fox News.

On Thursday, the media personality, 57, explained why he feels that freedom of speech has been compromised while promoting his new talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"I want to get back to what it used to be like where you could have a tear-up argument with a good friend about some issue in the news and afterwards go and have a beer together," he said.