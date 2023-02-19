Megan Fox Claims No 'Third Party' Has Interfered With Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly
Transformers actress Megan Fox released a cryptic message on Instagram regarding her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.
Fox's post read: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to ... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."
The Jennifer's Body actress disabled the comments on the post.
Fox first hinted that her engagement with MGK may be off after she posted a photo in front of a poster on domestic abuse and erased every trace of him from her social media accounts.
The actress has since has unfollowed everyone and deleted everything from her Instagram, aside from her most recent statement.
Fox and Kelly were recently seen leaving a couples counseling building earlier this week after the actress went scorched Earth on her socials.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 36-year-old actress seemed to wipe away tears as she walked with MGK to her parked car. The stars were said to have spent an hour in a half inside the office and the two left in separate vehicles.
She did not appear to be wearing her spiked engagement ring.
A source alleged that the couple is "working through their issues" despite the actress' public frustration with the rapper turned pop punk star.
"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship," the insider claimed. "He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."
