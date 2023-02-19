'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Rushed To Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

The 61-year-old actor has had a history of health issues, which many attribute to his history of drug abuse.

According to a 2001 interview in The Calgary Sun, Sizemore entered a drug rehabilitation program in 1998 after his mother and friend Robert De Niro appeared on his doorstep during the filming of Witness to the Mob. Telling him they were there to drive him to jail or to rehabilitation, Sizemore chose the latter. After completing a stint in rehab, he counseled adolescents involved in substance abuse.

In an interview with Larry King in 2010, the actor revealed that he had previously been addicted to cocaine, heroin and meth. He even appeared on MTV's reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew where it showed the ups and downs of the actor's recovery from his addictions.

The actor was most recently arrested in 2020 for a DUI and the possession of narcotics.