'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Rushed To Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm. Those close to the actor confirmed he is in critical condition referring to the hospitalization as a "wait and see situation."
Sizemore's spokesperson, Charles Lago, says that the actor was hanging out at his home around 2am when someone found him and quickly called 911. Once the EMS unit arrived, they rushed the Black Hawk Down actor to the hospital where he was handed off to the intensive care unit.
Lago released a statement noting that the actor's family is "aware and waiting for updates." He made sure to reiterate that there is no further information at this time.
The 61-year-old actor has had a history of health issues, which many attribute to his history of drug abuse.
According to a 2001 interview in The Calgary Sun, Sizemore entered a drug rehabilitation program in 1998 after his mother and friend Robert De Niro appeared on his doorstep during the filming of Witness to the Mob. Telling him they were there to drive him to jail or to rehabilitation, Sizemore chose the latter. After completing a stint in rehab, he counseled adolescents involved in substance abuse.
In an interview with Larry King in 2010, the actor revealed that he had previously been addicted to cocaine, heroin and meth. He even appeared on MTV's reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew where it showed the ups and downs of the actor's recovery from his addictions.
The actor was most recently arrested in 2020 for a DUI and the possession of narcotics.
Sizemore is famous for starring in several crime and war films in the late '90s and early 2000s such as Black Hawk Down, Natural Born Killers and most famously, Steven Spielberg's World War II classic Saving Private Ryan.
The actor has over 230 credits to his name, most recently appearing on Netflix's revival of the Karate Kid franchise Cobra Kai. He currently has 30 upcoming films and TV show appearances in various stages of production.
