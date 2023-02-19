Kim Kardashian's Latest Stalker Arrested After Violating Restraining Order Trying To Get To Reality Star's Home
Kim Kardashian's most recent stalker wound up in handcuffs after they just couldn't stay away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
The overzealous super-fan broke into Kardashian's gated community and made their way to the socialite's home before getting caught by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Jomoine Zigler was arrested Friday for breaking into the Kardashian compound and was booked for a misdemeanor violation of a protective order to stay away from the business mogul.
He is being held behind bars on $20,000 bail, with sources saying that he'll most likely reoffend once he's released.
The Kardashians star got a temporary restraining order against Zigler back in January after claiming that he'd visited her home several times, sending her "bizarre items", and referring to the reality star as his "wife" online. He was hit with the 3-year TRO by the judge with another hearing scheduled for later this month to discuss the possibility of turning the temporary order into a permanent one.
Aside from stalking the celebrity, Zigler has a criminal history that includes firearms and threats to the well-being of others, leading Kardashian's legal team to take the stalker seriously.
The stalker first made contact with Kardashian back in December 2022 with the starlet's lawyer, Shawn Holley, claiming Zigler sent her a diamond ring, plan B and keys to a hotel room.
- Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To New Kim K. Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Days After Shock Wedding
- Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Hate' Kanye West's New Wife, 'Focused On Family & Work' — Not Ex-Husband: Sources
- Kanye West Marries Yeezy Employee Bianca Censori In Secret Ceremony Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian
In the reality show star's filing, obtained by The Blast, she wrote: "There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me or coming to my home."
"I have never shared my home address or the location of my residence with him," she continued. "I attempt to keep my home address private and I do not know how he obtained my home address. I am informed that on each occasion he attempted to access my home, he was denied entry by neighborhood security and my private security ... I fear what Mr. Zigler would have done if security was not present to deny him entry."
The television personality has multiple restraining orders due to the extensive volume of stalkers her notoriety generates.
Just one year before Zigler made her his target, Charles Peter Zelenoff was slapped with a 3-year order after claiming his obsession with her and also sending her a diamond ring in the mail.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.