Ghislaine Maxwell Hires Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers For $10 Million Appeal Against Conviction
Ghislaine Maxwell is starting another appeal against her recent conviction for sexual abuse - and she's taken on a legal team that know a thing or two about these kinds of cases.
Jeffery Epstein's ex-girlfriend and business partner turned to the lawyers of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to help get her out of her 20-year sentence.
The appeal, which is estimated to cost $10 million, is set to be filed by the end of the month.
Arthur L. Aidala, one of the lawyers who represented the former movie mogul, claimed that Maxwell was "mistreated" during her incarceration.
Aidala's appeal won't be focused on the Epstein associate's guilt or innocence but will instead ask "whether the judge who decided the case made the correct legal ruling."
Maxwell was found guilty and convicted on five sex trafficking related counts: one of sex trafficking of a minor, one of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three of conspiracy to commit choate felonies.
After several attempts at a retrial, a request that the judge frequently dismissed, the 61-year-old "pimp" was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
During an interview while behind bars, Maxwell attempted to send a message to Prince Andrew to help her with her case.
A source told Radar, "She's hoping he or others will help her get transferred to England to finish out her prison sentence. That is if her appeal doesn't work."
"Prisoners in England are treated better than the States. That’s why she made a big deal about speaking about the conditions she faces."
The State has three months to respond to Maxwell's appeal and her legal team will have a month to submit their reply. A date will then be decided for the hearing, with each side being given 30 minutes to state their case.
The court is likely to sit in July or September, although this timeline could change at any point due to the prosecuting team's request.
