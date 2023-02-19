Don Lemon’s Co-Workers Trash Him Over His ‘Colossal Ego’ — As Calls For ‘CNN: This Morning’ Star To Be Fired Grow
Don Lemon’s co-workers privately trash him for having a “colossal ego” and believe he’s plotting to jump ship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As CNN’s ratings plunge to rock bottom, diva Lemon has refused to accept any blame, sources said. The news anchor, 56, has been “moody” ever since new network CEO Chris Licht bumped him from his 10 P.M. primetime gig to co-host CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — a move that sources claim he saw as a total downgrade.
Now the network’s ratings are in a record-breaking tailspin and prima donna Don is furiously blaming everybody but himself, said sources.
“He has a colossal ego and he’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot,” dished an insider.
“The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy. All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble.’”
As the tensions build, Lemon reportedly keeps ripping into 30-year-old co-host Collins off-camera, according to insiders, who report he’s still livid after reducing her to tears when she interrupted him during a show last December.
- Embattled Don Lemon Escapes To Miami After Ditching 'CNN This Morning' Following Backlash Over 'Sexist' Remarks
- What CNN Drama? Carefree Don Lemon All Smiles As He Hits The Beach With Fiancé Tim Malone As 'Sexist' Scandal Heats Up
- 'Tone-Deaf' Don Lemon Infuriates CNN Staffers By Jumping On Call To Defend His Relationship With Women After Age-Shaming Nikki Haley, Calls For His Firing Grow
Cast and crew have been walking on eggshells around Don since, said a source, who noted he’s also clashed on-air with Harlow and tried to pass it off as a joke.
This week, Don caught heat for saying, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”
Don quickly issued an apology after facing intense backlash.
The source said, “Don’s looking out for himself only. He’ll play hardball with the bosses if they even try to treat him as insignificant.”
Meanwhile, Lemon and others know they could be on the chopping block if things don’t improve, and he is scrambling to find another gig before the ax falls, sources spilled.
“Don still thinks very highly of himself and he’s continuing to put feelers out elsewhere, though it’s going to be a tough sell,” said the source. “Nobody’s going to want Don or any of his miserable co-workers with those bad ratings trailing after them.”