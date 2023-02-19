Don Lemon’s Co-Workers Trash Him Over His ‘Colossal Ego’ — As Calls For ‘CNN: This Morning’ Star To Be Fired Grow

Don Lemon ’s co-workers privately trash him for having a “colossal ego” and believe he’s plotting to jump ship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As CNN’s ratings plunge to rock bottom, diva Lemon has refused to accept any blame, sources said. The news anchor, 56, has been “moody” ever since new network CEO Chris Licht bumped him from his 10 P.M. primetime gig to co-host CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — a move that sources claim he saw as a total downgrade.

Now the network’s ratings are in a record-breaking tailspin and prima donna Don is furiously blaming everybody but himself, said sources.

“He has a colossal ego and he’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot,” dished an insider.