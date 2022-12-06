Kim Kardashian Scores 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Who Believes He Can Talk With Reality Star Telepathically

With the restraining order being granted, Persaud was ordered to stay away from Kim for the next five years.

The judge told Persaud he must cease any communication with The Kardashians star and stay at least 100 yards away from her.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim claimed that Persaud showed up at her home on at least 3 different occasions in August.

"I am informed that he stated he traveled to [California] for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him," the court document stated.

The businesswoman further said that she had never met Persaud when he showed up randomly at her home, but she expressed concerns for her safety as the alleged stalker claimed he was armed.