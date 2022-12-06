Kim Kardashian Scores 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Who Believes He Can Talk With Reality Star Telepathically
A man tried to keep up with Kim Kardashian and it did not go over well. Kim was forced to file another restraining order against an alleged stalker who not only showed up multiple times at her home but claimed he spoke with the Skims founder "telepathically," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kim's legal team was in court on Monday to ask for protection against Andre Persaud, who Kim, 42, claimed began showing up to her home during the summer. The legal team was awarded the requested protective order against Persaud.
With the restraining order being granted, Persaud was ordered to stay away from Kim for the next five years.
The judge told Persaud he must cease any communication with The Kardashians star and stay at least 100 yards away from her.
According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim claimed that Persaud showed up at her home on at least 3 different occasions in August.
"I am informed that he stated he traveled to [California] for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him," the court document stated.
The businesswoman further said that she had never met Persaud when he showed up randomly at her home, but she expressed concerns for her safety as the alleged stalker claimed he was armed.
"I am informed that (the man) told my private security that he possesses a gun," the document continued.
To make matters worse, Persaud had a history of posting about Kim to his social media accounts, along with wild claims that he communicated with the fashion icon.
Kim said in the filed documents that Persaud "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically."
As part of the terms of his probation, Persaud is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm — and he must surrender any firearms that he currently has in his possession to law enforcement.
Kim previously sought and was awarded a temporary restraining order against Persaud in early November.
It was the latest tense moment in court for Kim, who recently finalized her lengthy divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West.
As part of her recent divorce agreement, Kim was awarded $200k in child support each month from the rapper and agreed to joint custody with "equal access" to their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalms, 2.
Additionally, Kim received 10 homes in the arrangement and was allowed to keep personal possessions that included furniture, furs, jewelry, and clothing, as well as shares of her beauty company, KKW Beauty.