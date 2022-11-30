Billionaire Kim Kardashian Looks Tense For Family Meeting Hours Before Scoring $200k Per Month From Ex Kanye West
Not even $200k a month can make Kim Kardashian happy. The 42-year-old billionaire looked stressed, stepping out hours before settling her divorce from Kanye West.
In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the Skims founder appeared tense when arriving at her brother-in-law Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio in Calabasas, California, to meet her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for a rumored family meeting on Monday, hours before her divorce settlement was made public.
Kim kept it casual for the outing, wearing her blonde hair slick back in a low bun. Sporting gray sweats with a matching sweatshirt, The Kardashians star wore little makeup and couldn't hide her stone-cold expression while chatting on the phone.
Holding the cellular device up to her ear, Kim could have been finalizing the last details of her settlement after a nearly two-year battle with Ye. She could have also been discussing the backlash following her Balenciaga statement, revealing she's sticking by the brand despite it being accused of sexualizing children.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kim and Ye decided on terms Tuesday, marking an end to their long and bitter divorce. The documents reveal, the Donda rapper will pay his ex-wife a whopping $200k per month in child support for their four kids, despite falling from billionaire status after his antisemitic controversy.
Under the agreement terms, the $200k will be wired into Kim's account every first of the month.
Ye will be on the hook for their children's education as he was ordered to pay half of their school expenses, including tuition. In addition to the lump monthly sum and education costs, the Grammy winner will also be responsible for 50% of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm's security expenses.
When it comes to property, Ye walked away from his $4.5 million home right next door to Kim. He will transfer the title to her name, leaving the mom of four responsible for all expenses related to the 3,650-square-foot house.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Kim walked away with 10 homes and all of her air miles in the divorce. She also gets to hold onto all her furniture, artwork, and personal property, including her clothing, handbags, fur, watches, and jewelry.
Ye will keep his beachfront paradise in Malibu, despite putting a pin in construction. He'll also stay the proud owner of his two Wyoming ranches, his childhood home in Chicago, and a house in Belgium.