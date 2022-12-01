Kim Kardashian Declines Balenciaga Offer, Swaps Outfits For Upcoming Events After BDSM-Themed Ad Controversy
Kim Kardashian has declined a 2023 Balenciaga campaign offer in addition to swapping out her outfits from the fashion house that she planned to wear for upcoming events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Skims mogul shut down the business proposition after a recent campaign sparked furious backlash due to featuring children holding plush teddy bears wearing BDSM gear, reportedly saying no to Balenciaga before she released a statement on the matter.
Another disturbing image from the fashion house's controversial Spring 2023 campaign showed a Supreme Court decision regarding child porn, leading to more criticism as well as Balenciaga filing a lawsuit against the creatives responsible.
Balenciaga has removed the images and released two statements detailing how they plan to learn from the experience while internal and external investigations are still ongoing.
Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian has not only rejected the new campaign offer before breaking her silence, but she also ditched the original Balenciaga ensembles she selected to wear for scheduled appearances, instead "contacting other designers for new options."
Many fans had called on Kardashian to speak out as she is one of several celebrities known for their strong ties with the brand.
On November 27, the Hulu personality finally released a statement and explained why she had remained silent, revealing she "wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand "how this could have happened."
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," Kardashian continued.
The KKW Beauty founder said she believed Balenciaga understood the severity and "will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," adding that she is currently re-evaluating her relationship with the brand.
She said it will be based "off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."