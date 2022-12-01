Kim Kardashian has declined a 2023 Balenciaga campaign offer in addition to swapping out her outfits from the fashion house that she planned to wear for upcoming events, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Skims mogul shut down the business proposition after a recent campaign sparked furious backlash due to featuring children holding plush teddy bears wearing BDSM gear, reportedly saying no to Balenciaga before she released a statement on the matter.