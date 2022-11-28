Kim Kardashian Flaunted Balenciaga Outfit Days Before Claiming To Be ‘Shocked And Appalled’ By Fashion House’s BDSM Child Photo
Kim Kardashian was still rocking Balenciaga in the days after the fashion house started catching heat for its campaign featuring photos of young children holding BDSM dolls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday night, the reality star mogul, 42, posted a lengthy statement in which she finally addressed the controversy. Many had been demanding Kardashian — who works with the brand extensively — to denounce the campaign.
Kim did not sever ties with Balenciaga as many as hoped. Instead, she said, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”
“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she added.
The reality star said she was “currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”
“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she explained.
Many fans believe the statement was lackluster and didn’t do enough. Kardashian has been trashed on social media with fans with one writing, “Delete this again and come back with the real statement. One says, “I am cutting ties with Balenciaga due to the disturbing images in their campaign involving children.”
RadarOnline.com has learned that the day the scandal broke in the news on November 21, Kim was out rocking full-on Balenciaga outside her office.
The Hulu star was seen head to toe in Adidas x Balenciaga line. The following day she was still wearing the brand clearly having no issue at the time.
Other stars like Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman have yet to speak out like Kim.