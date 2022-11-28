Kim Kardashian Flaunted Balenciaga Outfit Days Before Claiming To Be ‘Shocked And Appalled’ By Fashion House’s BDSM Child Photo

Kim did not sever ties with Balenciaga as many as hoped. Instead, she said, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she added.