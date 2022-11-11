Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'
Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
"I am informed that he stated he traveled to [California] for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him," Kardashian's filing read, noting that her private security team met with him and informed him that she had no interest in any contact with him.
"I am informed that (the man) told my private security that he possesses a gun," she continued, claiming the unwanted visits persisted while she was traveling, citing a recent trip to New York.
RadarOnline.com has learned the man allegedly tried to "gain access" to the hotel she was staying at in the Big Apple.
Kardashian claimed his efforts also spilled over online, writing in the docs, "I am further informed that (the man) has made numerous posts referencing me on social media. In one of the posts, he claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically."
The Hulu personality said she was fearful he may "further escalate to physical violence" considering the man said he was armed, leading a Los Angeles-based judge to grant her a temporary restraining order for now. The Blast reported the news first.
Looking ahead, there will be another hearing next month to decide on how to proceed.
Earlier this week, Kardashian also made headway in her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.
Court documents showed that she forked over her final declaration of disclosure and income and expense information to the Yeezy fashion designer, bringing the exes closer to the finish line more than a year after she originally filed for divorce in February 2021.
Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty mogul has also been in protective mode amid the fallout over West's anti-Semitic rant.
An insider told RadarOnline.com the former couple's four kids "are being shielded from all this drama as much as possible."