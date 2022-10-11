Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media
Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly paid for a number of additional security guards to protect the private academy.
According to one source familiar with the situation, the school’s officials are not worried about Kanye. However, they were concerned that other individuals, who learned of the academy’s name online, might pose a threat to the students.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, disclosing where his and Kim’s four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – attend was just one consequence of the 45-year-old Donda rapper’s latest rant on social media.
Kanye came under fire for a series of Twitter and Instagram posts that called out the likes of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the Clintons, Jared Kushner, Gigi Hadid, and Justin and Hailey Bieber.
The embattled rapper and fashion designer also found himself in hot water after he was temporarily booted from Twitter and Instagram over offensive and anti-Semitic remarks made on the popular social media platforms.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote just hours before Twitter took down the shocking social media message and restricted his account for breaking the platform’s policies.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," Ye continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
During his week-long rant on social media, Kanye sat for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and admitted he is unwilling to “compromise” with his estranged wife when it comes to his children’s education.
“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” Kanye told Carlson before claiming the administration at his children’s current school is actively trying to “indoctrinate them.”
“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kanye wants their four kids to attend his newly opened Donda Academy in Simi Valley, California.
Donda Academy’s mission statement is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care." Interestingly enough, the school made headlines after it was revealed that students’ parents were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements before their children could attend the academy.
Kanye's new school also came under fire when it was uncovered that it is not an accredited institution – meaning the academy has not been legally recognized to maintain a proper educational standard by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.