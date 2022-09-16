Kanye West's Mysterious & Unaccredited Donda Academy Demands Parents Sign Nondisclosure Agreements

According to the school’s website, Donda Academy’s mission is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”

But now, with the private and tuition-based prep school finally opening its doors in Simi Valley, California, both parents and students of the school have been left scratching their heads over some of institution’s peculiar and mysterious practices.

So far, at least two families whose children are attending Donda Academy have claimed they were required to sign nondisclosure agreements upon their children’s acceptance to the school.