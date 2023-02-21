Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Faces Intense Backlash Over Delayed Trip To Ohio Train Derailment Site After Toxic Chemicals Were Released

President Biden has also been denounced by critics who believe his administration has not moved quickly enough to help after the catastrophe, with the mayor of East Palestine calling his recent trip to Kyiv a "slap in the face."

The train, operated by Norfolk Southern, derailed on February 3 and had been carrying chemicals and combustible materials, including vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas.

A huge fire erupted and authorities decided how to proceed, opting to perform a controlled release of the toxic materials from five tankers days later on February 6, and the contents were diverted to a trench and burned off.