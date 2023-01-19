San Francisco Gallery Owner Arrested For Battery After Viral Video Shows Him Spraying Homeless Woman With Water Hose

Gwin was arrested at his art gallery around 3 PM on Wednesday, exactly 9 days since the now-viral incident, according to the Daily Mail.

While the unhoused woman seen in the video did not personally pursue charges against Gwin, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a statement on the city's decision to charge the store owner.

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable," Jenkins said of the viral video. "Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

If convicted, Gwin could face up to six months at the county jail and a $2,000 fine.

The gallery owner's problems were not contained to legal issues. The now easily recognizable gallery has been vandalized amid backlash from critics.