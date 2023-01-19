Leah Remini Doubles Down On 'Missing' Scientology Leader's Wife Shelly Miscavige, Vows To Fight For Pal's Freedom 'No Matter What'

It's important to note that Scientology has always denied Shelly is missing, with the church's lawyer scoffing at the claims and stating, “Any reports that [Shelly] is missing are false."

In response to Remini filing a missing persons report, the LAPD conducted an investigation and determined Shelly was fine.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public assertions recently made by Leah Remini regarding a missing person investigation involving Shelly Miscavige," the statement from law enforcement read.

"In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.

"The Missing Persons Unit handles adult missing cases throughout the City of Los Angeles and work out of LAPD’s Detective Bureau. This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka."