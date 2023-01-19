Leah Remini Doubles Down On 'Missing' Scientology Leader's Wife Shelly Miscavige, Vows To Fight For Pal's Freedom 'No Matter What'
Leah Remini won't stop fighting for Shelly Miscavige. The actress continued to raise questions about the "missing" Church of Scientology leader's wife on Shelly's birthday, claiming her friend hasn't been seen in public for nearly two decades, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Today is Shelly Miscavige’s 62nd birthday. The last time Shelly was seen in public, she was 43," Remini tweeted on Wednesday. Vowing to continue to raise awareness, the King of Queens actress continued, "I hope I can wish Shelly a happy birthday in person one day. Until then, I will keep fighting for my friend's freedom no matter what Scientology tries to do to me."
She ended her birthday message with the age-old question: "WHERE IS SHELLY?"
FYI — David Miscavige's wife was reportedly last seen in public in 2007, so Remini's math is a bit off. However, she's been worried enough about Shelly that she even filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department after leaving the religious group in 2013.
Remini's birthday message comes on the heels of Shelly's whereabouts being a punchline at the 2023 Golden Globes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Remini and her ex-Scientologist sidekick Mike Rinder applauded the award show host Jerrod Carmichael's joke that was delivered to a room full of Hollywood A-listers and met with a lukewarm response.
Jerrod made the joke at Scientology and the church's most famous member Tom Cruise's expense when he walked out on the stage holding three Globe awards. Teasing that the trophies belonged to Cruise, who returned them in 2021, protesting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association having no black voters, Jerrod said, “Look, I’m just a host briefly or whatever, but I have a pitch: I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."
It's important to note that Scientology has always denied Shelly is missing, with the church's lawyer scoffing at the claims and stating, “Any reports that [Shelly] is missing are false."
In response to Remini filing a missing persons report, the LAPD conducted an investigation and determined Shelly was fine.
"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of public assertions recently made by Leah Remini regarding a missing person investigation involving Shelly Miscavige," the statement from law enforcement read.
"In 2014, Los Angeles Police Department detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) went to Shelly Miscavige’s location and personally made contact with her and her attorney. Detectives found her to be alive and safe, and subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.
"The Missing Persons Unit handles adult missing cases throughout the City of Los Angeles and work out of LAPD’s Detective Bureau. This case was not investigated by Hollywood Division personnel and had no involvement by retired LAPD Commander Corey Palka."