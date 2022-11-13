Scientology Critic Accuses LAPD Of Coverup In Shelly Miscavige Missing Persons Case

Last week, Leah Remini called for the LAPD to investigate the detective who took the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife vanished.

The LAPD later responded to the allegations, insisting neither the department nor the employee involved handled the situation inappropriately. Now, blogger and scientology critic Tony Ortega is accusing the Los Angeles authorities of being involved in a coverup.