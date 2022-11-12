LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance

"Hours after I filed the missing person's report, the case was closed, and the LAPD announced to the press that they had found Shelly," Remini continued of the puzzling case. "This news was released first to the press, not to me, who filed the report. I learned about all of this from the media, not from the LAPD."

When she later questioned members of the police force on if they had spoken with the woman, she was told that information was classified. Remini added that Scientology has a history of "ingratiating itself with law enforcement despite being experts in obstructing justice," noting they often hire "off-duty LAPD cops as security and donates to LAPD charities."

Shelly Miscavige has not been seen publicly since 2007.