'WHERE IS SHELLY?' Leah Remini Calls Out LAPD Vet's 'Closeness' With Scientology, Demands Investigation Into Cop Who Handled Missing Person's Report For David Miscavige's Vanishing Wife

Bringing up the recent allegations against Cory, Remini tweeted that it "begs the question...what investigative information has he provided to Scientology over the years?" Shelly has not been seen in public since 2006.

Remini recalled her shock when she discovered that Shelly was not at Tom Cruise's wedding to Katie Holmes, which was dubbed "the wedding of the century in Scientology."

"Shelly was always with her husband. She was his shadow, not only because she was married to him but also because she was his top aide," Remini wrote on Thursday. "For her not to be in attendance was not only unusual but also unimaginable."

The actress said when she left the Church in 2013, her "first goal was to try and find Shelly," so she filed a missing person's report.