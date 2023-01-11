'Produce Shelly Miscavige': Leah Remini, Mike Rinder Demand Answers After Jerrod Carmichael's Scientology Joke Stings At Golden Globes

Leah Remini and her sidekick Mike Rinder praised Jerrod Carmichael's Church of Scientology joke at the 2023 Golden Globes after the host Tuesday's live broadcast touched on the age-old question: Where is Shelly Miscavige?

Leah, 52, who was once a proud member of the religious group, cheered Jerrod on for his brazen inquiry despite the room full of Hollywood A-listers appearing to be lukewarm in their response, RadarOnline.com has learned.