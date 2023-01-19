Ray J & Princess Love Call Off Third Attempt At Divorce, Spotted Together In Las Vegas
Ray J and his wife Princess Love were back together on his birthday and all signs point to their divorce being called out in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ray J broke the news on Wednesday as he shared a video of himself walking around a massive home inside a Las Vegas hotel. In the video, he walked around the property showing off room after room.
The One Wish singer’s birthday was on January 17.
He captioned the post, “Thanks for all the BDay love. I’m taking it easy today — family and a few friends gonna pull up! I’ve been at this hotel for 2 months in Las Vegas on super grind mode!! New network deal — new music projects on the way! — had to get my wife back and start fresh. I love my family!! I’ll fight over and over for life for my family and kids!! I’ll put it all on the line for my children to be happy and safe and close to me 24/7!!! God is always working!! Stay tuned.”
Princess shared photos of the family hanging out in the home together. Ray J even had individuals dressed as Disney characters come to entertain their kids Epik and Melody.
She said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best dad in the world @rayj The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!!! Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Ray J filed for divorce from Princess in October 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The exes have previously attempted to divorce twice before but called off both cases before they were finalized.
In his recent petition, Ray J listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016, and said the date of separation was “TBD.”
Ray J asked the court not to award Princess spousal support. He revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before getting hitched. In response, Princess demanded the court award her joint legal and physical custody of their kids. In addition, she demanded spousal support.
According to court records, the divorce is still active and has yet to be dismissed.