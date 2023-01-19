Suspect Arrested From Shocking Drive-Thru Abduction Attempt After Police Find Alleged Evidence In Vehicle
A suspect was arrested in connection to the terrifying attempted abduction of an Auburn, Washington, drive-thru coffee stand barista. Police made the arrest after they found alleged evidence of the crime in the suspect's vehicle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disturbing moment between the barista and the suspect occurred just after 5 AM on Monday, January 16, according to the store's security camera footage.
After police released the shocking video to the public in an attempt to drum up potential tips, an arrest was made the following day.
In a tweet from the Auburn Police Department, the arrest of a suspect was confirmed. Auburn PD thanked the community for their "overwhelming support."
While authorities have yet to confirm the suspect's identity or charges he faced upon arrest, a spokesperson for the department, Kolby Crossley, shared details with CBS News affiliate KIRO-TV on the suspect being taken into custody.
According to Crossley, the suspect was whisked away at his home in Auburn.
Upon police's arrival to the home, authorities searched his vehicle. Crossley stated that police recovered "evidence" that allegedly linked the suspect to the incident.
While the police spokesperson did not elaborate on what items exactly were discovered in the suspect's car, video of the incident indicated that the customer had thought out the attack — and was seemingly prepared to execute his sinister intentions.
The short but dramatic footage captured the customer as he forcefully grabbed the barista by her wrist with one hand, while he attempted to restrain her with a loose zip-tie.
As the barista struggled to break free from the customer's grip, a large and distinguishable forearm tattoo was visible in the footage as the man leaned out of his car and into the service window.
The barista, who was working alone at the time, managed to free herself from the dangerous customer and slammed close the drive-thru service window before he sped off.
"They are in vulnerable positions because they're usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it's dark outside," Crossley said. "But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off."
The employee, who had worked at the coffee stand for 15 years, walked away with minor scrapes, albeit was shaken up over the harrowing ordeal.