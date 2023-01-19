Suspect Arrested From Shocking Drive-Thru Abduction Attempt After Police Find Alleged Evidence In Vehicle

A suspect was arrested in connection to the terrifying attempted abduction of an Auburn, Washington, drive-thru coffee stand barista. Police made the arrest after they found alleged evidence of the crime in the suspect's vehicle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disturbing moment between the barista and the suspect occurred just after 5 AM on Monday, January 16, according to the store's security camera footage.

After police released the shocking video to the public in an attempt to drum up potential tips, an arrest was made the following day.