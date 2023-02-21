Brad Pitt Demands $250 Million Lawsuit Filed By Angelina Jolie's Ex-Company Be Thrown Out After Being Accused Of Wasting Millions On Vanity Projects As War Over French Estate Heats Up

Brad Pitt has asked a court to dismiss all counterclaims filed against him by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s former company — as the two continue to fight over the $165 million French estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt and his legal team are demanding the countersuit filed by Jolie’s former company Nouvel be thrown out of court.